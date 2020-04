April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA WARNS COMPANIES ILLEGALLY SELLING CBD PRODUCTS TO TREAT MEDICAL CONDITIONS, OPIOID ADDICTION

* FDA SAYS TWO WARNING LETTERS WERE ISSUED TO BIOTA BIOSCIENCES, LLC AND HOMERO CORP DBA NATURES CBD OIL DISTRIBUTION

* FDA- REQUESTED RESPONSES FROM COS FOR ILLEGALLY SELLING UNAPPROVED PRODUCTS CONTAINING CBD IN 15 WORKING DAYS STATING HOW THEY WILL CORRECT VIOLATIONS Source text :(bit.ly/2xKWBQK)