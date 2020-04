BRIEF-FDA Warns Company Marketing Dangerous Chlorine Dioxide Products

April 8 (Reuters) -

* FDA - WARNS COMPANY MARKETING DANGEROUS CHLORINE DIOXIDE PRODUCTS THAT CLAIM TO TREAT OR PREVENT COVID-19

* FDA - ISSUED A JOINT WARNING LETTER WITH FTC TO GENESIS II CHURCH OF HEALTH AND HEALING

* FDA - RECEIVED REPORTS OF PEOPLE EXPERIENCING SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS AFTER DRINKING CHLORINE DIOXIDE PRODUCTS

* FDA - NOT AWARE OF ANY SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE SUPPORTING SAFETY OR EFFECTIVENESS OF “MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION” PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]