BRIEF-FDA Warns Manufacturers And Retailers To Remove Certain E-Cigarette Products Targeted To Youth From The Market

April 27 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA WARNS MANUFACTURERS AND RETAILERS TO REMOVE CERTAIN E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS TARGETED TO YOUTH FROM THE MARKET

* FDA SAYS ISSUED 10 WARNING LETTERS TO RETAILERS, MANUFACTURERS WHO SELL, MANUFACTURE, IMPORT UNAUTHORIZED ENDS PRODUCTS TARGETED TO YOUTH

* FDA SAYS ALSO ISSUED WARNING LETTERS TO 73 BRICK-AND-MORTAR RETAILERS FOR SELLING UNAUTHORIZED FLAVORED, CARTRIDGE-BASED ENDS PRODUCTS

* FDA SAYS ISSUED IMPORT ALERTS FOR UNAUTHORIZED TOBACCO PRODUCTS, INCLUDING CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED ENDS PRODUCTS

* FDA SAYS ALSO ISSUED LETTERS TO MORE THAN 110 COMPANIES SEEKING INFORMATION ABOUT LEGAL MARKETING STATUS OF MORE THAN 140 ENDS PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: