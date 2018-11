Nov 1 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA WARNS PATIENTS AND DOCTORS ABOUT RISK OF INACCURATE RESULTS FROM HOME-USE DEVICE TO MONITOR BLOOD THINNER WARFARIN

* U.S. FDA - ANNOUNCED ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS' VOLUNTARY RECALL OF CERTAIN TEST STRIP LOTS USED WITH ITS COAGUCHEK TEST METER DEVICES, AS A CLASS I RECALL