BRIEF-FDA Warns Retailers, Manufacturers To Remove Unauthorized E-Cigarette Products From Market

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS WARNS RETAILERS, MANUFACTURERS TO REMOVE UNAUTHORIZED E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS FROM MARKET

* FDA - ISSUED 22 WARNING LETTERS TO ONLINE, BRICK-AND-MORTAR E-CIGARETTE PRODUCT RETAILERS AND MANUFACTURERS ACROSS USA

* FDA SAYS ISSUED WARNING LETTERS ADVISING RETAILERS & MANUFACTURERS THAT SELLING E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS WHICH LACK MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IS ILLEGAL

* FDA SAYS NUMBER OF COMPANIES HAVE NOW REMOVED E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS FROM THE MARKET

* FDA SAYS E-CIGARETTE MANUFACTURERS OF DEEMED NEW PRODUCTS THAT LACK PREMARKET AUTHORIZATION MUST SUBMIT PREMARKET APPLICATIONS BY MAY 12 Source text for Eikon: