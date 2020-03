March 19 (Reuters) - Center For Tobacco Products:

* FDA’S CENTER FOR TOBACCO PRODUCTS - ISSUING PARTIAL STOP WORK ORDER TO ENTITIES WE CONTRACT WITH AT STATE LEVEL FOR COMPLIANCE CHECKS, VAPE SHOP INSPECTIONS

* CTP - INSPECTIONS TO CEASE IMMEDIATELY, ADMINISTRATIVE WORK CAN CONTINUE FOR 2 WEEKS, ENTIRE SITUATION TO BE REEVALUATED OVER COMING 4 WEEKS Source text: (bit.ly/2U4kLOv)