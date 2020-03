BRIEF-FDA's Frank Yiannas Says No Evidence Of Human Or Animal Food Or Food Packaging Being Related To Transmission Of Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

* FDA ‘S FRANK YIANNAS SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF HUMAN OR ANIMAL FOOD OR FOOD PACKAGING BEING RELATED TO TRANSMISSION OF CORONAVIRUS

* FDA ‘S FRANK YIANNAS - DO NOT ANTICIPATE FOOD PRODUCTS WOULD NEED TO BE RECALLED/WITHDRAWN EVEN IF PERSON WORKING IN FOOD FACILITY IS TESTD POSITIVE

* FDA ‘S FRANK YIANNAS - CURRENTLY NO NATIONWIDE SHORTAGES OF FOOD, DESPITE LOCALIZED REPORTS OF SHORTAGES

* FDA 'S FRANK YIANNAS - NO SHORTAGES, AND NO CURRENT DISRUPTIONS IN THE PET AND LIVESTOCK FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN Source text: (bit.ly/3dtPSdK)