April 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA COMMISSIONER HAHN SAYS MOVING AT “LIGHTNING SPEED” TO REVIEW DATA ON GILEAD’S EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 TREATMENT REMDESIVIR - BLOOMBERG

* U.S. FDA COMMISSIONER HAHN SAYS WANT TO LOOK AT TOTALITY OF DATA TO MAKE SURE GILEAD’S REMDESIVIR IS TARGETED TO THE RIGHT PATIENTS - BLOOMBERG

* FDA'S HAHN DECLINED TO OFFER TIMELINE FOR ALLOWING REMDESIVIR TO REACH MARKET; SAID "SEVERAL DIFFERENT PATHWAYS" AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW - BLOOMBERG