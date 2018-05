May 3 (Reuters) - FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE OF OVER 130% IN ITS LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN LOSS DUE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON GOODWILL AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS