Nov 16 (Reuters) - Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd

* Hangzhou Changjiang Automobile, Unit, People’s Government Of Jianyang and Kunlun Stone enter agreement to establish JV​

* ‍Registered capital of ev joint venture is rmb800 million​

* ‍Hangzhou changjiang to contribute rmb408 million to jv​