BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles Updates On A Winding Up Petition

March 4 (Reuters) - FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* ON 2 MARCH CO GOT LETTER FROM LEGAL ADVISERS FOR JINGANG GROUP INVESTMENT ON ORDER THAT CO BE WOUND UP BY COURT

* CLARIFIES CO DOES NOT OWE ANY MONEY TO PETITIONER & PETITION WAS NOT MADE ON INSOLVENCY GROUND

* WILL DEFEND PETITION

* BOARD UNCERTAIN WHETHER PETITION WAS DULY FILED WITH AND/OR APPROVED BY COURT FOR ISSUE TO CO

* TRADING IN SHARES WILL RESUME AT 9:00 A.M. ON 5 MARCH 2020

* INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT FOR VALIDATION ORDER TO VALIDATE ISSUE OF RIGHTS SHARES