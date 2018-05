May 3 (Reuters) - FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* UNIT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GIANT INDUSTRY HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR RMB80 MILLION

* EXPECTS AN UNAUDITED LOSS OF ABOUT HK$177 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION, COMPANY AND ITS RELEVANT SUBSIDIARIES WILL PROVIDE ROYALTY FREE LICENSE TO YUNNAN COMPANY