Feb 17 (Reuters) - FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* CO NOTES THAT A PLACEE OF PLACING MISREPRESENTED TO COMPANY THAT IT WAS NOT A SHAREHOLDER OF CO AT TIME OF PLACING

* INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY CO REVEALS PLACEE OWNED SHARES IN CO PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF PLACING

* BOARD IS SEEKING ADVICE ON POSSIBLE INSIDER DEALINGS