BRIEF-FDM Group (Holdings) Posts FY Profit Before Tax Of £52.5 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - FDM Group (Holdings) PLC:

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £52.5 MILLION VERSUS £48.2 MILLION

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC - FY REVENUE £271.5 MILLION VERSUS £244.9 MILLION

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) - CORONAVIRUS PRESENTING RANGE OF CHALLENGES ON REMOTE WORKING, ATTENDANCE ON CLIENT SITES, MOBILITY FOR TRAINERS

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC - FINANCIAL IMPACT TO DATE OF VIRUS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANT, BUT WE CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION CLOSELY

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND OF 18.5 PENCE PER SHARE

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC - 2020 HAS STARTED PROMISINGLY AND IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH STRONG LEVELS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY AND DEMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: