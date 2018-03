BRIEF-FDM Group (Holdings) Says FY Revenue 233.6 mln Stg, Up 23 pct

March 7 (Reuters) - Fdm Group (Holdings) Plc:

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC SAYS FY REVENUE 233.6 MILLION STG, UP 23 PERCENT

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC SAYS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 43.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 35.3 MILLION STG IN 2016

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC SAYS FY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 29.8 PENCE

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC SAYS FY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 32.6P PENCE

* FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC SAYS FY ORDINARY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 26.0 PENCE VERSUS 19.6P PENCE IN 2016