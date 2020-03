March 27 (Reuters) - FDM Group (Holdings) PLC:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RE DIVIDEND, AGM, ANNUAL REPORT

* NO LONGER INTENDS TO RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.

* AT THIS EARLY STAGE, OUR AGILE END-TO-END BUSINESS MODEL APPEARS TO BE RELATIVELY RESILIENT TO CHALLENGES

* A SMALL NUMBER OF OUR MOUNTIES HAVE RETURNED FROM CLIENT DEPLOYMENT, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: