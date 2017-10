Oct 24 (Reuters) - Feature Integration Technology Inc :

* Says its unit Vision Advance Technology Inc plans to issue 1.5 million new shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$10 per share for operations

* Subscription record date is Nov. 5

* Last date before book closure is Oct. 31

* Book closure period is from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5

* Payment period is from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ggpasd

