April 2 (Reuters) - IATA:

* DEMAND (MEASURED IN TOTAL REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS OR RPKS) FELL 14.1% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2019 - IATA

* FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR FELL 4.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 75.9% - IATA

* FEBRUARY CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) FELL 8.7% - IATA

* WITHOUT A DOUBT THIS IS THE BIGGEST CRISIS THAT THE INDUSTRY HAS EVER FACED - IATA CEO