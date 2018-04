April 6 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc:

* FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF AXON IN PHAZZER INFRINGEMENT SUIT

* ‍COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF AXON AGAINST PHAZZER ELECTRONICS, INC. FOR ITS INFRINGEMENT OF AXON’S PATENT & TRADEMARK RIGHTS​

* ‍INFRINGEMENT OF AXON'S PATENT AND TRADEMARK RIGHTS CONCERNING ITS SALE OF PHAZZER ENFORCER CEW AND PROBE CARTRIDGES​