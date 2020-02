Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal International Holdings Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.3 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 46.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 55.8 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 2 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 COULD HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES IF STARBUCKS CUTS DOWN ON NEW STORE EXPANSION Source: (bit.ly/37XKT16) Further company coverage: