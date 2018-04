April 11 (Reuters) - FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT PISTON VE PIM URETIM TESISLERI AS:

* TENNECO INC SIGNS (NOT SING) AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP

* TAKEOVER EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)