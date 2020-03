March 19 (Reuters) - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK

* RELEASED STATEMENT REGARDING AGENCY MBS PURCHASE OPERATIONS

* FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK - THE DESK WILL CONDUCT $32 BILLION IN PURCHASES, ACROSS 4 OPERATIONS FOR SETTLEMENT ON MARCH 24, 2020

* FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK - PURCHASES INTENDED TO ADDRESS UNUSUAL DISRUPTIONS IN MARKET FOR AGENCY MBS ASSOCIATED WITH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK