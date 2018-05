May 7 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp:

* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER - SEC FILING

* FEDERAL SIGNAL - ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO Source text : [bit.ly/2HZwJjM] Further company coverage: