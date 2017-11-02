BRIEF-Federal signal Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 from cont ops

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp
* Federal signal corporation reports outstanding third quarter and raises full-year outlook
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $249 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.79 to $0.82
* Federal signal corp - consolidated backlog at september 30, 2017 was $204 million, up $55 million compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: