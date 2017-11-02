FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Federal signal Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 from cont ops
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Federal signal Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp

* Federal signal corporation reports outstanding third quarter and raises full-year outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $249 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.79 to $0.82

* Federal signal corp - ‍consolidated backlog at september 30, 2017 was $204 million, up $55 million compared to last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.