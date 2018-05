May 8 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp:

* FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND RECORD ORDERS, UP 54%

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $250 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $239.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: