July 18 (Reuters) - Federal Street Acquisition Corp:

* Federal Street Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $400,000,000 initial public offering

* Federal Street Acquisition Corp- pricing of its initial public offering of 40 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit

* Federal Street Acquisition Corp- units will be listed on Nasdaq capital market and trade under ticker symbol "FSACU" beginning July 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: