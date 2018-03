BRIEF-Federal Trade Commission Grants Early Termination Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For Proposed Fairmount Santrol And Unimin Merger

March 14 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTS EARLY TERMINATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR PROPOSED FAIRMOUNT SANTROL AND UNIMIN MERGER

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MID-2018​

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION WITH UNIMIN CORP IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MID-2018​