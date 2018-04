BRIEF-Federated Investors Reports Q1 EPS $0.60

April 26 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc:

* FEDERATED INVESTORS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECLARES $0.27 PER SHARE DIVIDEND, AN 8 PERCENT INCREASE FROM Q4 2017

* FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BILLION

* FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BILLION

* MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BILLION

* Q1 2018 REVENUES AND EXPENSES WERE IMPACTED BY FEDERATED’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE

* FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MILLION, DOWN 4 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $277.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: