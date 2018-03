March 2 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co:

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING - UNITS ENTERED REIMBURSEMENT CONTRACT WITH THE STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA FOR 2018-2019 HURRICANE SEASON

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING-THE CONTRACTS ARE PAYABLE IN 3 PREMIUM INSTALLMENTS DUE AUGUST 1, 2018, OCTOBER 1, 2018, AND DECEMBER 1, 2018