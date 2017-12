Dec 19 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co:

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION SENIOR NOTES PRIVATE OFFERING

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING-TO USE PROCEEDS FOR PURCHASE OF INTERESTS IN MONARCH DELAWARE HOLDINGS, REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AMONG OTHERS​