March 13 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.1 PERCENT TO $101.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍HOMEOWNERS NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $80.4 MILLION, UP 18.6%​

* QTRLY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $133.9 MILLION​