BRIEF-Federated National Holding says estimates aggregate gross liabilities due to Irma to be about $300 million​ for Federated National Insurance
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 6:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Federated National Holding says estimates aggregate gross liabilities due to Irma to be about $300 million​ for Federated National Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co

* Says estimates aggregate gross liabilities due to hurricane irma to be about $300 million​ for Federated National Insurance

* Says Federated National Insurance believes its losses,net of reinsurance,to not exceed first event pre-tax retention of $18 million-SEC filing​

* Says ‍monarch national believes its losses should not exceed first event pre-tax retention of $3.4 million due to hurricane irma​

* Says monarch national currently estimates its aggregate gross liabilities associated with hurricane irma will be about $10 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
