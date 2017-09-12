BRIEF-Federated National Holding says estimates aggregate gross liabilities due to Irma to be about $300 million​ for Federated National Insurance

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co

* Says estimates aggregate gross liabilities due to hurricane irma to be about $300 million​ for Federated National Insurance

* Says Federated National Insurance believes its losses,net of reinsurance,to not exceed first event pre-tax retention of $18 million-SEC filing​

* Says ‍monarch national believes its losses should not exceed first event pre-tax retention of $3.4 million due to hurricane irma​

* Says monarch national currently estimates its aggregate gross liabilities associated with hurricane irma will be about $10 million​