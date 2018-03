March 20 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS

* HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

* CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING‍​

* THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

* THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

* PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES