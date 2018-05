May 15 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX CORPORATION RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORPORATION

* FEDEX CORP - FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER

* FEDEX CORP - CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)