Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* ‍FEDEX EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW FEEDER AIRCRAFT​

* FEDEX SAYS ‍FEDEX EXPRESS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 50 CLEAN-SHEET CESSNA SKYCOURIER 408 AIRCRAFT, WITH OPTIONS PURCHASE UPTO 50 ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT​

* ‍DELIVERY OF FIRST AIRCRAFT IS EXPECTED IN MID-2020, WITH SUBSEQUENT DELIVERIES ON A SCHEDULE OF ONE AIRCRAFT PER MONTH OVER 4-YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TEXTRON AVIATION INC THAT WILL CONTINUE MODERNIZATION OF CO'S FLEET OF FEEDER AIRCRAFT​