BRIEF-Fedex Q2 Earnings Per Share $2.84

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* REPORTS HIGHER SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.18

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.84

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.45 TO $12.05 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FULL-YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK INCREASED

* UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

* COMPANY IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS OR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (ETR) GUIDANCE ON A GAAP BASIS

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $16.3 BILLION VERSUS $14.9 BILLION

* - FISCAL 2018 ETR FORECAST IS NOW 33% TO 34% BEFORE YEAR-END MTM PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

* QTRLY FEDEX GROUND SEGMENT REVENUE OF $4.93 BILLION VERSUS $4.42 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY FEDEX FREIGHT SEGMENT REVENUE OF $1.76 BILLION VERSUS $1.60 BILLION LAST YEAR

* - CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 REMAINS $5.9 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT REVENUE OF $9.35 BILLION BILLION VERSUS $8.64 BILLION LAST YEAR

* - INCREASING 2018 FORECAST, DUE TO SOLID DEMAND TRENDS AND SUCCESS IN RESTORING BUSINESS IMPACTED BY THE SUMMER‘S CYBERATTACK

* - EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVED RESULTS IN FISCAL SECOND HALF

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $15.68 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME AT FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT BY $1.2 TO $1.5 BILLION IN FISCAL 2020 VERSUS FISCAL 2017

* FEDEX - TOTAL TNT EXPRESS INTEGRATION PROGRAM EXPENSE THROUGH FISCAL 2020 NOW ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, UP FROM PREVIOUS $800 MILLION ESTIMATE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FEDEX -ACCELERATING INTEGRATION PROCESS,INCREASING INVESTMENTS TO MOVE TNT EXPRESS INFO TECHNOLOGY, OPERATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO FEDEX INFRASTRUCTURE

* FEDEX -DECISION TO MOVE TNT EXPRESS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY,OPERATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO FEDEX INFRASTRUCTURE DUE TO RECENT CYBERATTACK AT TNT EXPRESS

* FEDEX - 2018 EPS FORECAST BEFORE YEAR-END MTM PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS, EXCLUDING EXPENSES INTEGRATION & CERTAIN LEGAL MATTERS IS NOW $12.70 TO $13.30

* FEDEX - IF TAX CUTS, JOBS ACT ENACTED AS SET FORTH, EPS COULD INCREASE BY $4.40-$5.50 FOR 2018 BEFORE YEAR-END MTM PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

* FEDEX- IF TAX CUTS, JOBS ACT ENACTED AS SET FORTH, EPS ESTIMATED $4.40 TO $5.50 FOR 2018 INCLUDES $0.85-$1.00/ SHARE DUE TO LOWER TAX RATE ON 2018 EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: