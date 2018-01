BRIEF-Fedex Realigns Specialty Logistics And E-Commerce Solutions

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* FEDEX REALIGNS SPECIALTY LOGISTICS AND E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

* FEDEX - REALIGNMENT, BEGINNING MARCH 1, 2018, OF ITS SPECIALTY LOGISTICS AND E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS IN A NEW STRUCTURE UNDER FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS, INC.

* FEDEX- FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN RESULTS,FEDEX CUSTOM CRITICAL RESULTS, WILL BE REPORTED WITH FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS IN FEDEX EXPRESS SEGMENT EFFECTIVE MARCH 1

* FEDEX - NEW CO CALLED FEDEX FORWARD DEPOTS WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR CRITICAL INVENTORY & SERVICE PARTS LOGISTICS, 3-D PRINTING, REPAIR CENTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: