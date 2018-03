March 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX RESERVES 20 TESLA SEMI ELECTRIC TRUCKS

* FEDEX CORP - ‍FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT​