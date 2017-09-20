FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FedEx says Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will negatively impact Q2 2018 results - SEC Filing
September 20, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-FedEx says Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will negatively impact Q2 2018 results - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp

* FedEx - While progress has been made on restoration of TNT express operations, TNT express revenues, volumes, profits remain below pre-attack levels‍​

* FedEx - Also anticipate effects of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma will negatively impact second quarter 2018 results - SEC Filing

* FedEx Corp says second quarter and full year 2018 results will be negatively affected by TNT express integration and restructuring activities

* FedEx - Expect ongoing, but diminishing, financial impacts from cyberattack for remainder of 2018

* FedEx - Financial impacts from cyberattack for remainder of 2018 in the form of lower revenues, higher investments related to information technology Source text: [bit.ly/2xo6gK4] Further company coverage:

