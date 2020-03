March 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX - WORK, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY AFFECT SHIPMENTS TO & FROM IMPACTED AREAS, AND SHIPMENTS MOVING WITHIN THOSE AREAS

* FEDEX - CONTINUES TO OPERATE INBOUND & OUTBOUND FLIGHTS TO & FROM IMPACTED AREAS AS CONDITIONS, RESTRICTIONS ALLOW