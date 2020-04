BRIEF-FedEx Says Suspended Forecasts For Results Of Operations

April 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX CORP - BOARD APPROVED A 91% REDUCTION IN CEO FREDERICK SMITH’S BASE SALARY FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* FEDEX - FREDERICK SMITH’S BASE SALARY REDUCED FROM $115,402 PER MONTH TO $10,728 PER MONTH FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* FEDEX CORP - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ECONOMIC AND DEMAND UNCERTAINTY, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A GLOBAL RECESSION

* FEDEX CORP - SINCE MARCH 17, 2020, BUSINESS DEMAND IN ASIA REMAINS ELEVATED

* FEDEX CORP - COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RESULTING SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKER GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS HAVE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* FEDEX CORP - COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, CASH FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY.

* FEDEX CORP - GLOBALLY, BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS (B2B) DEMAND ACROSS ALL OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESSES HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FEDEX CORP - BOARD REDUCED SMITH’S BASE SALARY BASED ON RECOMMENDATION OF ITS COMPENSATION COMMITTEE AND AT SMITH’S REQUEST

* FEDEX - SINCE MARCH 17, 2020, EUROPE DEMAND HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SHELTER-IN-PLACE, RESPONSIVE MEASURES TAKEN IN MANY EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* FEDEX CORP - ON MARCH 18 PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT TO BORROW $1.5 BILLION UNDER AGREEMENT

* FEDEX CORP - IN UNITED STATES, DEMAND FOR FEDEX GROUND RESIDENTIAL DELIVERY SERVICES HAS INCREASED

* FEDEX CORP - ELECTED TO DRAW DOWN FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT

* FEDEX CORP - IN UNITED STATES, SHIFT IN MIX IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT MARGINS AND OPERATING RESULTS

* FEDEX CORP - SUSPENDED FORECASTS FOR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, INCLUDING FORECASTS FOR ALL OF OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

* FEDEX CORP - FLEXING NETWORK AND MAKING ADJUSTMENTS AS NEEDED TO ALIGN WITH VOLUMES AND OPERATING CONDITIONS

* FEDEX CORP - EXTENDED PERIOD OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND ECONOMIC DISRUPTION COULD MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY AFFECT BUSINESS

* FEDEX - THERE ARE NO ASSURANCES THAT INCREASED LEVELS OF DEMAND IN ASIA WILL BE SUSTAINABLE

* FEDEX CORP - AN EXTENDED GLOBAL RECESSION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC WOULD HAVE A FURTHER ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION AND OPERATIONS.

* FEDEX CORP - TAKING FURTHER ACTIONS TO MANAGE CASH FLOW AND IMPROVE LIQUIDITY

* FEDEX CORP - TAKING ACTIONS INCLUDING REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION OF OPPORTUNITIES AND STRATEGIES FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS

* FEDEX CORP - HAVE IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY SURCHARGES ON ALL INTERNATIONAL PACKAGE AND AIRFREIGHT SHIPMENTS