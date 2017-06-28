BRIEF-FedEx says TNT Express operations disrupted due to infiltration of an information system virus

June 28 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* TNT express operations disrupted

* All other FedEx services operating normally

* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred

* Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented as quickly as possible

* Worldwide operations of its TNT express subsidiary have been significantly affected due to infiltration of an information system virus

* Operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and services are being provided under normal terms and conditions

* Also experiencing delays in TNT Express inter-continental services at this time

* TNT Express domestic country and regional network services are largely operational, but slowed

* Cannot measure financial impact of the service disruption at this time, but it could be material