March 20 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX - ‍AGREEMENT TO PLACE 500 NEW FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS WITHIN SELECT DOMESTIC WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE IN NEXT 24 MONTHS​