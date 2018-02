Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* FEDEX RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ON THE NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION, GUN SAFETY AND POLICY‍​

* FEDEX CORPORATION‘S POSITIONS ON THE ISSUES OF GUN POLICY AND SAFETY DIFFER FROM THOSE OF THE NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION (NRA)

* FEDEX SAYS CO DOES NOT AND WILL NOT DENY SERVICE OR DISCRIMINATE AGAINST ANY LEGAL ENTITY REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLICY POSITIONS OR POLITICAL VIEWS‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2BQv006 Further company coverage: