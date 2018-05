BRIEF-Fedex To Purchase $6 Bln Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

May 8 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX TO PURCHASE $6 BILLION GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY TO REDUCE PENSION OBLIGATIONS

* FEDEX CORP - BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BILLION

* FEDEX CORP - PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

* FEDEX CORP - FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED

* FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS