BRIEF-Fednat Anticipates Reporting Pre-Tax Catastrophe Claims Of $4.5 Mln, Net Of Reinsurance And Profit-Share For Q4 Of 2019

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fednat Holding Co:

* FEDNAT ANNOUNCES CERTAIN PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - ANTICIPATES REPORTING PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE CLAIMS OF $4.5 MILLION, NET OF REINSURANCE AND PROFIT-SHARE, FOR Q4 OF 2019

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - FOR Q4 OF 2019, EXPECTS TO REPORT $12.0 MILLION (PRE-TAX) OF ADVERSE PRIOR YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - FEDNAT EXPECTS TO REPORT OVER $125 MILLION IN CASH ON HAND AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: