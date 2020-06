June 1 (Reuters) - Fednat Holding Co:

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - AGREED TO TERMS OF ITS EXCESS OF LOSS CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAM FOR 2020-2021

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - CARRIERS' COMBINED 2020-2021 REINSURANCE PROGRAM IS ESTIMATED TO COST $261.6 MILLION.