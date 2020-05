May 5 (Reuters) - Fednat Holding Co:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14.3 PERCENT TO $115.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.24 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NOT YET PRODUCED AN ESTIMATE ON FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SEVERE WEATHER EVENTS

* ELEVATED LEVEL OF SEVERE WEATHER EVENTS IS NOT UNCOMMON IN SOUTHEAST UNITED STATES DURING Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: