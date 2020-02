Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fednat Holding Co:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $109 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.19 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS $0.59 PER DILUTED SHARE

* COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED $1.20 TO $17.25 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: