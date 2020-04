April 15 (Reuters) - Fednat Holding Co:

* FEDNAT HOLDING- ESTIMATES AS OF APRIL 15, CATASTROPHE LOSSES INCURRED DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WILL REDUCE ITS Q1 PRE-TAX INCOME BY $8.7 MILLION

* FEDNAT HOLDING CO - GROSS CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY $11.0 MILLION